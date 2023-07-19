Khammam: MP Vaddiraju demands Revanth’s apology to farmers

Khammam: BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has demanded an unconditional apology from State Congress president A Revanth Reddy for hurting farmers’ sentiments by defending his irresponsible comments on 24x7 free power.

Speaking to the Hans India on Tuesday, he urged the Congress leader to persuade the party’s national leadership to extend free power to agriculture in States governed by the party, such as Karnataka and Chhattisgarh rather than misleading the people of Telangana about the 24x7 free power to the farming sector.

Through his statements on free power, the Congress leader demonstrated a lack of knowledge of agriculture and contempt for farmers, Vadiraju said.

“Revanth Reddy is trying to justify his views and redirect people’s attention away from the farmer-friendly governance of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, which is really unpleasant,” Vaddiraju remarked. He said Revanth is working an agent of TDP only.

He lauded CM KCR’s efforts to improve the lot of farmers in the State. He stated that only KCR has strived to make farmers in the last nine years.

Vaddiraju asked why the Congress governments in various states are not implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and other such schemes.