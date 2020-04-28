Khammam: Resume 4-lane road works, Puvvada Ajay Kumar appeals to Gadkari

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar appealed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to resume four-lane road works from Suryapet to Khammam that were stalled due to lockdown.

Participating in a video conference along with District Collector RV Karnan from Khammam on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar urged the Union Minister to sort out the problems in Land Acquisition Act - 2017 as the State government is facing problems in land acquisition for four-lane green field road from Khammam to Deverapalli (West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh).

The Minister told Nitin Gadkari that lockdown is being implemented very strictly across the State and not allowing any vehicles except those transporting essential commodities.

Public transportation was stopped totally, he added.He informed that the government had identified as many as 7,31,755 migrant labourers and provided Rs 500 and 12 kg rice to them along with accommodation and free food.

In order to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in the State, the TRS government decided to continue the lockdown till May 7 despite of the Centre's decision of lockdown till May 3.