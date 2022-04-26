Khammam: Revanth calls Puvvada psycho

Khammam: State Congress president Revanth Reddy on Tuesday slammed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for harassing Opposition leaders and workers by filing cases against them.

Addressing the media persons at the party office in Khammam, Revanth Reddy called Puvvada Ajay a psycho.

He said that Puvvada Ajay Kumar made an opposition worker to end his life as he filed many criminal cases and a rowdy sheet against him with the help of police.

The MP said that the Minister is involved in corruptions cases. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the suicide cases in Khammam and in the functioning of the colleges run by the Minister.

He asked the youth to vote and support the Congress in the next Assembly polls and give a befitting lesson to Minister Ajay Kumar. He said that Congress will fight against the Minister's corruptions until justice is done.

Revanth stated that Minister, instead of surrendering before the police held a press conference alleging that he belonged to Kamma community and hence the opposition parties were trying to malign him.

Revanth recalled that Puvvada Ajay Kumar had said that every person should live together keeping aside the caste differences and now he is seeking help from the Kamma community to save himself. The TPCC chief said that Puvvada is not aware that he is already abandoned by the community and they will not tolerate such a politician. Revanth said that the Kamma community is well known for its hospitality towards people. The people from the Kamma community make sure that the guests or relatives are taken good care of and their hospitality is at its best.

He exuded confidence that people of Khammam will give a befitting reply to the Minister by choosing Congress over TRS in the next Assembly polls.

TPCC chief informed about the public meeting by the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal on May 6. The Congress leader said that the public meeting will be like never before with many farmers attending it against the State government's dictatorial rule.