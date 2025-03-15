Khammam rly station in for big Amrit makeover

Hyderabad / Khammam:

With the demolition of the major railway building for re-development in Telangana, Khammam railway station is also in the queue to get massive transformation by the end of this year and the works are progressing in fast pace.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a major transformation of the station has been planned for the 40 railway station across Telangana; Khammam railway station is one among them. This station falls under Secunderabad Division and is categorised as Non-Suburban Grade-3 (NSG-3).This station falls in Kazipet – Vijayawada section with average foot fall of 12,988 passengers per day and annual earnings of Rs 29.64 crore and about 83 trains halt at Khammam station. This station is also having stoppage for important superfast trains in several destinations like New Delhi, Howrah, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad and Tirupati. The Khammam station serves as a major transportation hub for coal mines in the nearby Singareni Collieries which contributes significantly to the local economy, with many industries, including cement, steel and paper industries.

History

This railway station located in the Khammam district of Telangana, has a rich history dating back to the late 19th century as part of the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR) project, which connected Hyderabad to Vijayawada. During the British era, the station played a crucial role in the transportation of coal, limestone and other minerals from the nearby mines. After independence, the station continued to grow in importance, with the introduction of new trains.

According to South Central Railway, the Khammam railway station is being further upgraded with modern passenger amenities, including air-conditioned waiting rooms, escalators, and improved passenger facilities at an approximate cost of Rs 25.41 crore.

Highlighting the present status, a senior officer, SCR said, “The station works began last year, and significant progress has been made. So far, the fabrication, erection, and sheeting of the 12M-wide gangway have been completed. The general waiting hall is finished, while the false ceiling and flooring for the retiring rooms are also done. The temporary booking office has been completed, and the erection of columns and purlins for COP—15 spans on PF-1 and 7 spans on PF-2—is finished. Overall, more than 45% of the work has been completed.”

The fabrication and erection of 12m-wide FOB ramps are currently in progress. Foundation work and fabrication for lifts and escalators are also underway. Additionally, wall plastering for the AC lounge and gutter fixing for COPs are in progress, he added.