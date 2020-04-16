Khammam: Sub-jailor suspended for enjoying liquor party

Khammam: Madhira sub-jailor N Prabhakar Reddy was suspended for allegedly participating in a liquor party at the Guest House in Madhira on Monday night (April 13). DIG of Prisons Warangal Range Y Rajesh on Thursday issued orders in this regard.



It should be noted here that the Madhira police, acting on a tip-off, raided the guest house on Monday night and found government doctor Srinivas, sub-jailor N Prabhakar Reddy, Tahsildar Saidulu and Panchayat Raj

and Rural Development Extension Officer Raja Rao enjoying a liquor party.

After a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case against the four officials under Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and Section 188 and Section 269.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector V Uday Kumar said that Madhira police had filed case against eight journalists, working for various new papers and TV channels, here on Thursday, based on a complaint by sub-jailor N Prabhakar Reddy.

The SI said that the sub-jailor, in his complaint, alleged that the journalists came forcibly into the room and attacked the officers on Monday evening.

Journalists unions - TUWJF (TJF) and TUWJ (IJU) - opposed the case filed against scribes and the leaders warned of filing atrocity case against the officers, who complained against scribes, stating that the reporters went there to cover news.