Khanapur: ASI suspended for behaving rudely with farmer
Khanapur: Nirmal police have suspended an ASI for misbehaving with a farmer during a revenue conference held in Khanapur mandal on Wednesday.
A Bhu Bharati revenue conference was held in Pata Yellapur in the mandal.
During the conference, the farmer had an argument with the revenue staff and the officials asked him to leave.
However, a complaint was received that ASI Ramachandran, who was there, misbehaved while taking him out.
Nirmal district SP Janaki Sharmila said that ASI Ramachandran was suspended by the DIG following a complaint that he misbehaved with a farmer from that village.
SP Janaki Sharma stated that higher authorities took action and suspended him.
