  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kidnapped Boy from Nizamabad Found Safe, Handed Over Him to His Parents

Kidnapped Boy from Nizamabad Found Safe, Handed Over Him to His Parents
x
Highlights

The boy, Manikantha, who was recently kidnapped in Nizamabad, has been found safe and reunited with his parents.

Nizamabad: The boy, Manikantha, who was recently kidnapped in Nizamabad, has been found safe and reunited with his parents. The incident had caused concern in the local community, but the police responded swiftly, ensuring the boy’s safety.

The kidnappers had taken Manikantha from a government hospital and were attempting to transport him to Maharashtra when police identified and intercepted them.

Using CCTV footage, the authorities were able to trace and apprehend the suspects. Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the motives behind the abduction.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick