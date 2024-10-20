Kidnapped Boy from Nizamabad Found Safe, Handed Over Him to His Parents

Nizamabad: The boy, Manikantha, who was recently kidnapped in Nizamabad, has been found safe and reunited with his parents. The incident had caused concern in the local community, but the police responded swiftly, ensuring the boy’s safety.

The kidnappers had taken Manikantha from a government hospital and were attempting to transport him to Maharashtra when police identified and intercepted them.

Using CCTV footage, the authorities were able to trace and apprehend the suspects. Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the motives behind the abduction.