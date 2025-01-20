Kingfisher Beers to Resume Supply in Telangana After Disagreement with Government

News that Kingfisher beers would be unavailable in Telangana had caused significant concern among alcohol lovers in the state. Reports indicated that the supply of KF beers would be halted due to disagreements over pricing between the government and United Breweries, the manufacturer. However, recent updates suggest that the supply of KF beers will not be discontinued. United Breweries has confirmed that the supply will resume in Telangana, following important discussions with the state government.

The company released an official statement on Monday, January 20, 2025, announcing the decision to restart the supply of KF beers. However, it's still unclear whether the supply will continue at the current prices or if there will be an increase. The company mentioned that further details on the pricing issue will be provided soon.

KF beer fans in Telangana are expressing joy over the news of its return, as the initial concern of not finding their favorite beer has now turned into a celebration.