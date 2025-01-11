Kiran International School Boduppal Hosts Grand Sportathon Annual Sports Day

Boduppal : The Sportathon Annual Sports Day at Kiran International School, Boduppal, turned out to be an action-packed and unforgettable event, filled with a wide array of exhilarating performances, athletic displays, and vibrant enthusiasm from students, staff, and parents alike.

The grand event was graced by Chief Guest Shri Hanuma Vihari, a celebrated International cricketer who represented India and Guest of Honour Shri Harshavardhan IPS Superintendent of Police Telangana State. Shri Pradeep Kumar, IPS .The school's founders, Shri Kevalchand Ji, and Smt.Kiran Ma'am.

Managing Director Shri.Ritesh Bhuriwale, Admin Director Shri. Rupesh Bhuriwale, and Principal Mrs. Kasturi Reddy, all of whom expressed their unwavering support for students' all-round development, ensuring the day was both memorable and impactful. Their collective encouragement and presence highlighted the significance of sports in nurturing discipline, teamwork, and resilience in young minds.

.The students from Nursery to Grade 10 participated in visually stunning and synchronized drills, adding a special flair to the event. The beautifully coordinated formations and routines were a testament to the hard work and practice put in by the students, leaving the spectators cheering in admiration.

The sports day also featured a variety of traditional track and field events such as sprints, relay races, saw fierce competition among the students. The inter-house relay race was a particular highlight, with each team giving their all in a thrilling contest.

One of the most anticipated segments of the day was the breathtaking skating display of soulful yoga where students exhibited flexibility, balance, and mindfulness. The serene yet powerful poses were a sight to behold, underlining the importance of mental and physical well-being in the holistic development of the students.

An award ceremony where medals and certificates were distributed to the winners, while every participant was recognized for their effort and sportsmanship. It was an evening full of excitement, enthusiasm, and remarkable displays of talent, underscoring Kiran International School’s commitment to promoting a well-rounded education

The grand finale, however, was the showstopper of the event—an Olympic Rings formation that was a feast for the eyes. Students, dressed in vibrant uniforms, created a massive and intricate display of the iconic rings, symbolizing unity, sportsmanship, and global harmony. The entire formation was met with a thunderous applause from the audience, capping off the day’s events in the most spectacular way.

The Sportathon Annual Sports Day not only celebrated the spirit of sports but also reinforced the school's belief in nurturing talent and values beyond the classroom.