Kisan Congress Cell slams Telangana Government for land sale move

Nampally: The All-India Kisan Congress Cell on Monday slammed the State government on its controversial decision to auction its lands. The national vice-president of the cell M Kodanda Reddy alleged that the government had a secret agenda behind the sale of lands.

Reddy said the cell had written a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar urging him to stop the auction. He recalled that the Congress party had stopped the auction of the government lands in the past .

He claimed that AP rulers prevailed upon Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sell the government lands. "The Congress party had distributed forest lands to the poor when in power. Any government should use lands acquired from farmers for specified use. All such acquired lands should be returned to farmers after five years if they were left unused", he stated.

Reddy contended that the State did not have suitable lands for the auction, while alleging that the ruling party leaders had bought lands for less rates at the previous government auction.

He recalled that the TRS leaders had stopped Congressmen from taking part in land auction during their rule. He claimed that the government did not have powers to auction its lands, while demanding it to drop the decision immediately.