Kishan Reddy accuses Owaisi brothers of exploiting Waqf Board for followers’ benefit

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a workshop at its party office to raise awareness on the Waqf Amendment Act, chaired by Union Minister Kishan Reddy. The initiative aimed at educating party workers and the public about the legal provisions concerning Waqf properties.

As part of the campaign, a three-member committee will be set up for each district, and from 20th April onwards, a ‘Janajagrana Abhiyan’ (public awareness campaign) will be launched to educate people on Waqf-related issues. The campaign will span 15 days and forms part of the BJP’s action plan to expose alleged irregularities.

During the workshop, Reddy reiterated serious accusations against the Owaisi brothers, claiming they have exploited the Waqf Board to benefit their loyalists. He alleged that the Board is being used for widespread land encroachments, while the law clearly grants administrative powers to the district collector.

He dismissed accusations that the government is unlawfully seizing land, labelling such claims as deliberate misinformation. Reddy also alleged the involvement of women in the misuse of Waqf resources, indicating a broader network of beneficiaries.

Highlighting the need for transparency, he announced that all documents related to Waqf lands will be digitised and stored electronically, instead of being kept in the houses of political leaders. He issued a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to engage in an open discussion on how many individuals have benefited from the Waqf Board's operations.

Reddy further claimed that 70 per cent of Waqf lands in Hyderabad have been encroached upon by Congress leaders and individuals from a particular religious community. He stressed the distinction between mosques and Waqf Board lands, underlining that the two should not be confused.

The BJP’s latest push on Waqf issues signals a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections, with the party aiming to highlight what it calls decades of mismanagement and encroachment under previous administrations.