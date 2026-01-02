Kishan Reddy calls for strengthening Modi’s leadership

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy extended New Year greetings to the people of Telangana during his tour of various bastis in the Khairatabad constituency on Thursday, and said he prayed for prosperity, happiness and blessings for all families in 2026.

Addressing the residents of different colonies during his visit, he emphasised that while many developed nations are grappling with political and economic crises, India continues to progress peacefully, thanks to the blessings of its people and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. -

He expressed hope that the year 2026 would further accelerate India’s development journey, urging citizens to strengthen Modi’s leadership so that the country can advance as a ‘Vishwaguru’ (global teacher).

Highlighting achievements of the Centre, he pointed to significant strides in infrastructure development, welfare programmes for the poor and the maintenance of peace and security. He noted that India’s foreign and economic policies have been steered successfully, ensuring stability and growth.

He particularly praised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, stating that they have reduced prices and benefited the common people.

On national security, he asserted that terrorism has been effectively curbed, with strong measures taken against Pakistan’s ISI-backed activities. He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation and ensuring peace for its citizens.

The minister also shared his personal experiences from the day, mentioning that he visited temples, interacted with local residents, and listened to their concerns. He assured that the government remains committed to addressing people’s needs while continuing its mission of national development.

He urged the people to unite in support of Modi’s vision, reinforcing that collective strength and dedication are essential for India to achieve greater heights.