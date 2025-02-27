Kishan Reddy challenges Revanth Reddy to prove his allegation on stalling Telangana’s projects

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday to prove the allegation that he is stalling Union government’s approval for Telangana projects.

The Union Minister was responding to Revanth Reddy’s allegation that he (Reddy) is stopping the Union government’s approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2.

During an informal chat with media persons in Delhi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister had claimed that Kishan Reddy was stalling the project.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana’s BJP unit, rebuked Revanth Reddy for saying a person holding the Chief Minister’s post was speaking out of ignorance.

The BJP leader remarked that Revanth Reddy becoming the chief minister was the misfortune of the Telangana people. “The Central government works as per a clear policy and procedure. Revanth Reddy is resorting to blackmail politics and acting as a bully,” Kishan Reddy told media persons in Delhi.

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that Kishan Reddy was stalling the Centre’s approval of projects related to the state.

“Kishan Reddy did not allow the Hyderabad Metro Rail second phase project to go to the Cabinet. He did this as he felt that Revanth Reddy would get the credit. For me, credit is not more important than the state’s interests. If Kishan Reddy wants, he can get approvals for projects and funds to the state and get the credit,” Revanth Reddy had said.

The Chief Minister also stated that he requested the Prime Minister to cooperate in completing five projects which are critical for the state’s development.

Revanth Reddy also remarked that as central ministers, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay should get approvals and funds for these projects or should shift to Gujarat or some other state.



