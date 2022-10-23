  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kishan Reddy hands over appointment letters to new recruits

Union Minister Kishan Reddy handing over appointment letters to selected candidates at a programme in Secunderabad on Saturday Photo: G Ramesh
x

Union Minister Kishan Reddy handing over appointment letters to selected candidates at a programme in Secunderabad on Saturday                 Photo: G Ramesh

Highlights

Expresses gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing employment opportunities to youth

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly selected recruits of Central government under the first phase of Rozgar Mela at Rail Kalarang, Bhoiguda here on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Laxman, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, SCR General Manager (In-charge) Arun Kumar Jain and senior officials from different Central government ministries also participated in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela – recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel at the national level through video conference on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulated the newly selected recruits and wished them the best for the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for uplifting the youth of the country and providing better employment opportunities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X