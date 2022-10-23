Kishan Reddy hands over appointment letters to new recruits

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly selected recruits of Central government under the first phase of Rozgar Mela at Rail Kalarang, Bhoiguda here on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Laxman, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, SCR General Manager (In-charge) Arun Kumar Jain and senior officials from different Central government ministries also participated in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela – recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel at the national level through video conference on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulated the newly selected recruits and wished them the best for the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for uplifting the youth of the country and providing better employment opportunities.