Kishan Reddy lashes out at BRS govt. says it failed to help farmers effected by rains
Union Minister Kishan Reddy lashed out at the Telangana government stating that despite the farmers have suffered severely due to untimely rains, the state government has failed to support the farmers. He said that it is not only the responsibility of the Center to buy grain from the farmers, it is also the responsibility of the state government. On this occasion, Kishan Reddy demanded that the crop insurance scheme should be implemented in Telangana.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Union Minister Kishan Reddy made several key comments. He said that the matter of Kavitha's arrest is not in our hands. Kishan Reddy explained that CBI will definitely arrest if there is evidence. "A BJP MLA who was involved in corruption in Karnataka was also sent to jail and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested because there is evidence," he said.
The union minister stated that the effect of Karnataka elections will not be in Telangana. Congress has no future in Telangana and opined that BJP is the only alternative to BRS. Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that there is no truth in the news that Telangana BJP president is being changed. It is natural for state leaders to meet national leaders and clarified that there is no chance for Telangana BJP president to change.