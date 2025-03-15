Kishan Reddy responds to DMK govt move on Trilingual row, says it's not new

The ongoing trilingual controversy in Tamil Nadu has intensified following the Stalin government’s decision to remove the rupee symbol from the state budget logo. This issue has sparked widespread discussion across the country, drawing reactions from various political figures.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently weighed in on the matter, emphasizing that the trilingual policy is not a new phenomenon. According to Reddy, this policy has been in place since the time Congress was in power, allowing individuals the freedom to study in their preferred language. He asserted that Hindi is not being imposed across the nation, countering claims made by opponents of the current government.

Reddy further highlighted that, much like in other countries where people converse in their mother tongues, the central government has promoted the use of one’s native language following the introduction of the new education policy. He accused the DMK government of spreading "false propaganda" aimed at inciting public sentiment and gaining political leverage ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a pointed critique, Reddy demanded that Chief Minister Stalin provide evidence of what he has accomplished for the development of the Tamil language during his four and a half years in office. As the controversy unfolds, the political landscape in Tamil Nadu remains charged with debate over language and identity.