Kishan slams Kharge’s remarks, says he spoke like gulli leader

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that he strongly condemns the vulgar, offensive and ill-considered comments made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in his address during a meeting on Friday.

He said on Saturday, that a national party president has forgotten his status and made such vile comments. The Delhi leader has been reduced to the level of a gully leader. This is another proof of the downfall of the Congress. No one expected that 80-year-old Kharge would descend to this level. Are these comments his own? Or did he read a script given by someone? It should be assumed that he was impatient with the Congress’s successive failures, unable to say anything about his leadership, and resorted to antics and lashed out at the BJP.

It is ridiculous that Kharge is blaming the Modi government for not capturing PoK. Isn’t it Congress’s fault that Kashmir, which should have been under Indian control, went to Pakistan? Wasn’t the Nehru government’s mistake in 1948 the reason for the birth of PoK...? Can you tell me why the Indian army was brought back from PoK that day? Even though the Indian army defeated Pakistan in 1971, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not capture PoK. Moreover, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers who were taken hostage were released unconditionally. But, the Modi government destroyed the terrorist camps in PoK after the Pahalgam attack. Operation Sindoor, the Balakot air strikes before that, and the surgical strikes. These are all proof of India’s growing capability under Modi’s rule. Did they ever respond to terrorist attacks during the UPA rule? Is it not true that despite the Mumbai attacks, the attack on Parliament, and many bomb blasts, everything was folded up and kept silent? I ask.

Kishan Reddy said the Modi government had given freedom to the Indian Army and given a befitting reply to the terror attacks, “you and your leaders, Rahul Gandhi, spoke in the Pakistani language. Asking “Show evidence of surgical strikes and tell us the number of fighter jets shot down in Operation Sindhur.” Kishan Reddy pointed out that Kharge is also misleading the people about the words secular and socialist in the Preamble of the Constitution. In 1975, Congress amended the Constitution through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment by putting opposition leaders in jail. The BJP has never said anything about the words secular and socialist included in the Preamble. “It is their personal opinion that some RSS leaders are saying that the words socialism and secularism are not part of the basic principles of the Preamble of the Constitution adopted in 1949 and that there is a need for a debate on them.” Attributing this to the BJP is a blatant lie.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Congress launched a terrible propaganda campaign that if BJP won, it would change the constitution and abolish reservations. Now, to cover up its failures and incompetence in Telangana, it is again spreading the same kind of propaganda.