Kishan urges CM to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme in TG

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that lifestyle changes are causing people to fall ill, forcing 95 out of 100 persons have to visit a doctor.

Addressing the media after launching the Telangana’s Marketing and Distribution Warehouse of Pradhana Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) along with the State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Sunday, he said, “Retirees have to spend their entire pension on medical expenses. Even poor and middle class people, if they fall ill, have to spend their entire life’s earnings on medical treatment. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking many initiatives for the health of the poor and middle class people. He has brought the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free insurance of Rs. 5 lakh per year to every person, and has successfully provided the facility of treatment in any hospital. We are providing free treatment to senior citizens above 70 years of age through the Ayushman Bharat scheme”.

He said the Centre introduced wellness centers christened as Basti Dawakhanas in Telangana. This entire system is run by the central government. The Jan Aushadi Kenderas is meant to provide medicines at very low prices to make them affordable to the people.

Further, Kishan Reddy said that medicines are provided at 50 to 90 percent less than the prices of medicines in general medical shops. In addition, they are providing employment to the unemployed youth for which the Centre is providing huge subsidy to start them. The objective was to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendras on a large scale to provide medicines to the poor at low prices.

The Union Minister said that he was happy to inaugurate the depot for Jan Aushadi Kendras in Telangana. Earlier, “the then Chief Minister K Chandraskehara Rao did not implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. I request Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme effectively in the state,” he said.