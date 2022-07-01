Kishan writes an open letter to CM KCR over land allotment for ESI hosp

Hyderabad: Union Minister for tourism & culture G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and urged him to allot land for construction of a 100-bedded ESI hospital at Ramagundam area of Peddapalle district.

In his letter, the Union minister told the Chief Minister that the Union labour ministry had taken up several steps for the expansion of the services of ESIC hospital by keeping in view of the growing needs of workers from Telangana. He said the ministry had decided to build a 100-bedded modern ESIC hospital at Ramagundam in the year 2018 and added that the central office of the corporation wrote a letter to the State government on September 20, 2018 urging it allot five acres of land in the industrial area.



He also said the corporation made repeated requests on the issue and urged the State government to expedite the process of the allotment of the land. He told the Chief Minister that the State government had not reacted on the issue so far and added that a recent meeting of the ministry discussed about the delay in the allotment of the land by State government for construction of the hospital. He also urged the Chief Minister to take special interest in the issue and initiate steps for the allotment of the land.