KLH Bachupally Campus Students Showcase Outstanding Athletic Talent and Achievements

Hyderabad : KLH Bachupally Campus celebrates a year of outstanding sports achievements and academic successes, marking itself as a nurturing ground for student-athletes who excel in their fields. This year, the campus has been a hub of inspiration, showcasing the extraordinary talents of its students in various national and international arenas.

Among the stellar performers is Padiga Tejesh, an 18-year-old artistic roller skater who recently made headlines at the World Skate Oceania and Pacific Cup Championship 2024 in New Zealand. Tejesh secured a gold medal in Artistic Roller Skating, a silver in Solo Dance Skating, and a bronze in the Quad Freestyle Artistic Roller category. Adding to the campus's accolades, Sai Nihar, a prodigious swimmer from KLH Bachupally, clinched a gold medal at the prestigious Khelo India Games, along with silver and bronze medals at various All India Competitions.

Dr G Partha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed-to-be University, praised the achievements, stating, "Our philosophy at the University is straightforward: we achieve greatness by nurturing passion with purpose. The accomplishments of Tejesh, Sai, and many others from our various campus serve as a testament to the potent combination of perseverance, discipline, and balanced growth. We are incredibly proud to support their ambitions and celebrate their success."

The campus also boasts of other sports stars such as T. Rahul Azad, a badminton player who not only secured a gold medal in the South Zone Competition but also a silver medal in the All-India Inter-University Championship 2023-24. His exemplary performance has earned him a coveted government position at the AG Office in Vijayawada. Similarly, Deepika Madugula excelled in badminton, securing a gold medal in the Senior National Competition and a position with South Central Railways.

Ch Pranathi demonstrated her exceptional rifle shooting prowess this year by securing eleven medals across various state and national championships. Additionally, Vrishin, a distinguished table tennis player, significantly contributed to the campus's honors by clinching a gold medal in the State Ranking Tournament and the International Men's Team Event early last year. His winning streak continued with a bronze in the International Men's Singles, a silver in Mixed Doubles, and concluded the year with additional bronze medals in Mixed Doubles and the Men's Team Event.

Dr L Koteswara Rao, Principal, along with the faculty members, staff, and Dr. E. Rajagopal, Head of Sports at KLH Bachupally campus, consistently encourages student participation across various competitive levels and motivates students to effectively balance their athletic and academic commitments. KLH Campus continues to promote a culture of excellence by providing support systems for young athletes, ensuring they achieve their best both on the field and in their academic endeavors.

KL Deemed to be University, with campuses in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, is committed to establishing itself as a globally renowned institution celebrated for its excellence in teaching, research, and leadership development. The university actively supports student athletes by offering sports scholarships that provide tuition waivers ranging from 25% to 100%.















