Knock court door if displeased with Speaker’s verdict : Revanth to BRS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated he would not react to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s verdict on five MLAs delivered on Wednesday. He suggested that those dissatisfied with the decision on disqualification petitions filed by BRS leaders should approach the courts.

Speaking to the media at his residence on Thursday alongside several ministers, Revanth Reddy noted that the MLAs themselves maintain they belong to the BRS party. The Chief Minister remarked that these MLAs are not minors and their versions must be heard. He pointed out that former Minister T Harish Rao had previously stated in the Assembly that the party had 37 MLAs, requesting speaking time based on that figure. Revanth Reddy questioned why BRS leaders, who remained silent when the Speaker released bulletins based on those numbers, are raising objections now.

Regarding Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, the Chief Minister told reporters they should direct any doubts to Danam Nagender himself.

Turning his attention to internal BRS politics, Revanth Reddy claimed that BRS has failed to win any election since K T Rama Rao took over as Working President.

He alleged that a campaign has started on social media by the Harish Rao faction demanding the removal of K T Rama Rao, which has prompted the latter to tour districts to divert attention from the issue.

He stated that the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills by-polls, as well as local body elections, would serve as a referendum on two years of Congress rule, predicting that the same results would be repeated in the 2029 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister also criticised the BJP-led Centre for changing the name of the UPA-introduced MGNREGA scheme, calling it an attempt to weaken the programme.

He further alleged that the Centre had filed false cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the BJP leadership's attitude remained unchanged despite court findings regarding the National Herald case.