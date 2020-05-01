Know about red, orange, green zones in Telangana

While the entire nation is awaiting the news on lifting lockdown, the central government on Thursday announced red, orange and green zones in all the states and directed strict lockdown in these areas. The zones were divided based on the intensity of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the centre reduced the hotspots districts in the country to 129. Earlier, it was 170.

According to the release, the Telangana state has six red zones, 18 orange zones and nine green zones. Hyderabad, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Warangal were declared as red zones after several positive cases reported from these places for the past few days.

With no new report of coronavirus cases, districts such as Nizamabad, Jogulambad Gadwal, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Bhupalapally, Jangaon, Narayanpet and Mancherial were declared as orange zones.

And the districts like Peddapalli, Nagar Kurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal rural, Wanaparthy and Yadradri-Bhongir were declared as green zones with zero active cases of coronavirus.

On the other hand, the Telangana state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to implement lockdown strictly in all the containment zones in Hyderabad after a sudden rise in the cases on Thursday. The state reported 22 coronavirus positive cases from GHMC limits.