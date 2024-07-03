Know Your MLA: Malakpet’s most accessible man

Hyderabad: Ahmed Balala Bin Abdullah Balala gained popularity after AIMIM won the Malakpet constituency in 2009 after many attempts. He is serving as an MLA for the fourth time in the constituency by virtue of his accessibility to the people and in promptly attending to their grievances.

From a businessman to a legislator, Ahmed Balala is one of the pillars of the AIMIM party and is a close aide of the Owaisi brothers. He started his political journey with Telugu Desam Party and was an active member. Later, he joined AIMIM and won MLA seat from Malakpet segment in 2009, which was a traditional BJP seat. He continued to win the constituency for consecutive terms in 2014, 2018, and 2023.

Born on October 22, 1967, he completed his matriculation from St Paul’s High School in Himayat Nagar in 1984, and is a resident of Panjesha Road near Charminar.

Ahmed Balala won from the Malakpet constituency in 2009 by defeating Muhammad Muzaffar Ali Khan of Telugu Desam Party on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ticket. Previously his party unsuccessfully contested the seat in 1989 and 1994. Ahmed Balala said he was fond of politics from his teenage years. “To become a political leader, one should have a social bent of mind. I have an interest in serving people, and with that aim I had joined TDP and was an active member in Malakpet for some time,” he added.

“In 2009, I joined AIMIM which gave me a ticket to fight elections from Malakpet, as I was active in the area. I had won the seat with a majority of votes defeating the Congress, TDP and BJP leaders,” he exclaimed. Since 2009, Malakpet has become a bastion of AIMIM and Balala has been retaining the seat by a majority of votes.