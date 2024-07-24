Know Your MLA: Persevering amidst setbacks

Gadwal: Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, born in 1954, is a prominent Indian politician from Telangana. He represents the Indian National Congress and achieved significant recognition after winning the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election from the Achampet Constituency, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Nagarkurnool district.

Dr Vamshi Krishna’s journey began in a humble household, with his late father, Balaiah, laying the foundation for his values and principles. He married Anuradha, a fellow medical doctor, and together they raised two children, Yeshwanth and Yekthamukhi. His pursuit of medical excellence saw him complete his MBBS, followed by a post-graduation in surgery from the NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, graduating in 1997.

His medical career is marked by significant achievements, most notably a life-saving surgery at the Achampet Government Hospital. Alongside his dedicated team, Dr Vamshi Krishna successfully removed a 10-kg tumour from a woman’s body, a feat that underscored his commitment to healthcare and the well-being of his community.

Dr Vamshi Krishna’s political journey began in the late 1990s as a senior leader of the Congress party. His first foray into electoral politics was in the 1999 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election, where he contested from Achampet but lost to P Ramulu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by a margin of 12,346 votes. Undeterred, he contested again in 2004, this time defeating the same opponent by a significant margin of 20,665 votes.

However, the subsequent elections in 2009, 2014, and 2018 saw him facing setbacks, losing the Achampet seat each time, including two consecutive defeats to BRS candidate Guvvala Balaraju. Despite these challenges, Dr Vamshi Krishna’s determination and resilience never wavered.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election, Dr Vamshi Krishna’s perseverance paid off. He triumphed over Guvvala Balaraju, the candidate who had previously defeated him, winning by a substantial margin of 49,326 votes.

This victory marked a significant milestone in his political career, reflecting his unwavering dedication to serving the people of Achampet and his enduring commitment to the values of the Indian National Congress.