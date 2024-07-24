Know Your MLA: Striving for people’s welfare

Mudhole: Ram Rao Pawar is senior political leader who had worked in various positions in the Congress party. He contested in 2018 Assembly general elections representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mudhole constituency and secured the third position. He later served as Nirmal District Congress president and later resigned from the Congress party and shifted his loyalties to the BJP in November 2022.

Ram Rao defeated his closest rival Gaddigari Vittal Reddy with a majority of 23,419 votes during the 2023 Assembly general elections and was elected as Mudhole MLA for the first time.

Ram Rao has been appointed as the in-charge of Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency in January 2024 in the wake of parliamentary elections. He was also appointed as secretary of the Legislative Assembly in February 2024.