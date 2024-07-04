Know Your MLA: The man who believes in ‘simple living, high thinking’

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy, despite his mantra of remaining ‘low profile’ with ‘simple living and high thinking’ policy time and again continues to remain in the limelight. This time not for his witty and humorous outbursts in Assembly or outside, but over his struggle to protect his family’s properties including scores of colleges in his constituency within months after ‘slapping his thigh’ challenging CM Revanth Reddy.

The educationist and one of the noted businessmen, one of the BRS’ key MLAs within Greater Hyderabad, continues to remain with the pink party despite rumours of him joining the Congress.

He had developed various institutions where the family continues to have high stakes in Malla Reddy Engineering College, Malla Reddy Health City and Malla Reddy University.

Ironically, he has, on several times openly said that he is a graduation dropout and earned wealth by selling flowers and milk, much to the amusement of the people.

The leader who is well-known for this eccentric approach for dealing with situations had to face the wrath of the present Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He had earlier challenged the Congress ‘slapping his thigh’ over the controversies which were unravelled within months after Congress coming to power, followed by booking of cases besides dismantling of college buildings which came up mostly after formation of Telangana.

The Labour Minister during the then BRS regime responded to any situation with wit and humour, even in the Assembly and was named as ‘Mass Maharaju’ for his outbursts, causing other legislators to ‘roll on the floor laughing’.

He says former CM KCR is his role model, as KCR had given his complete support to him over the decades.