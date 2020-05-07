Kodangal: Circle inspector reprimands excise SI for dereliction of duty

Kodangal: Bomraspet mandal Circle inspector Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday reprimanded Excise Sub-Inspector Khaja Moinuddin for dereliction of duty at Bomraspet mandal headquarters of Kodangal constituency.

During a surprise visit to a wine shop in Bomraspet, the CI observed large crowds without following social distance and the Excise SI and constable standing inside the wine shop on the pretext of checking register.

He also found out that the SI hasn't taken action against the shop owner, who was selling old stock at exorbitant rates. The CI warned Excise SI Khaja Moinuddin of taking action for not doing his duty properly.