Komaram Bheem's life ideal for tribals: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Hyderabad: ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Wednesday stated that Komaram Bheem's life was inspirational to others, as he sacrificed his life for the cause of people near forest, tribals and the uplift of downtrodden.

To mark the 81st anniversary of Komaram Bheem, she paid rich tributes here at a programme. The minister recalled his services as he fought for the rights of tribals and 'sons of the forest'.

"The State government is going ahead to fulfil the aspirations of Komaram Bheem". She recalled that the KCR government built a memorial at Jode Ghat, the birthplace of Komaram Bheem in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

"The government spent Rs 25 crore and built a memorial, symbol and tribal museum to ensure that tribals and future generations know of Komaram Bheem's bravery and sacrifice."

