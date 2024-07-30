Komatireddy, Jagadish trade barbs over criminal charges

Hyderabad: Amid heated discussions on power projects in the Assembly on Monday, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and a former minister, G Jagadish Reddy, challenged each other on criminal cases against them and offered to resign if the allegations were proven.

The issue came up when Jagadish Reddy targeted the CM for stating that he was speaking as if he were already in Cherlapally jail. “Revanth Reddy was recollecting his days in jail, whereas I have gone to jail during the Telangana agitation; I am recollecting about Chanchalguda Jail,” said Reddy.

In response, the CM said Minister Komatireddy knows the misdeeds of Jagadish Reddy as he has all the data.

Venkat Reddy alleged that Jagadish Reddy has a criminal record in Nalgonda. ‘There are three murder cases, a theft case, a supari killing case; he was also subjected to ‘tadipar’.

This led to a huge uproar in the House as the BRS members rushed to the well. Demanding expunction for Venkat Reddy’s comments, Jagadish Reddy said if the minister showed proof of his record, he would resign and leave politics. ‘Both the minister and the CM should rub their noses on the floor’.

Responding, Venkat Reddy said a murder case had been pending against Jagadish Reddy for the last 16 years. ‘He should be ready to quit politics’. The BRS leader said there was not a single case against him in court.

Intervening, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu urged the Speaker to expunge the unparliamentary language by the BRS leader. The chair announced the comments made by Jagadish Reddy would be expunged from the records.