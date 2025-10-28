Komatireddy reviews farmers’ welfare and rural devpt

Bhongir: Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and rural infrastructure growth through a series of review meetings and developmental initiatives in Yadadri Bhongir district on Monday.

During a review at the Bhuvanagiri Collectorate on Monday, the Minister assured that every grain of paddy and every bundle of cotton produced by local farmers would be procured without delay. Stressing that no farmer would suffer losses, he directed officials to maintain strict vigilance over procurement operations, ensure proper weighing, covering, and transport of paddy to mills, and prevent stock accumulation despite ongoing rainfall.

Emphasizing the importance of meeting moisture standards, Komatireddy said negligence in procurement would not be tolerated. He urged officials to operate in two shifts daily and farmers to use tarpaulin covers to protect their produce amid rain forecasts.

In a parallel development, the Minister inaugurated Rs 10 crore worth of new government buildings in Motakondur mandal, including offices for the Tahsildar, MPDO, and Police Station. He announced that the government had sanctioned Rs 250 crore for road works in the mandal, with double-lane roads planned for several villages and the long-pending Kolanupaka bridge finally under construction.

Highlighting the government’s focus on welfare and empowerment, Komatireddy said that every household in Aleru constituency would receive a tap connection, while the Indiramma Housing scheme was transforming lives with Rs 10 lakh assistance per beneficiary.