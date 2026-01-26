Komatireddy unveils election campaign

Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced the names of several candidates who will contest in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation elections. On this occasion, he inaugurated the election campaign in the 6th division and participated in programmes held in the 25th, 41st and 19th divisions. The minister drove a tractor and infused enthusiasm among party workers.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that in the municipal corporation elections to be held in February, the Congress party flag should fly high in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation. He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in all 48 divisions of the corporation. He said that since the Congress party is in power, electing its candidates will lead to more development.

The minister made it clear that he himself developed the Nalgonda municipality and that he alone will continue to do so. He said that he will bring more funds and further develop the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation.

He said that he can never repay the debt of the people who elected him as MLA five times. He assured that he will always stand by the poor whenever they face any difficulty.

He criticized the BRS party, which was in power for ten years, saying that it had delivered zero development. He remarked that the people had already buried that party.

He said that development has accelerated after the Congress came to power. He stated that development works worth Rs. 2,200 crore are currently underway in the Nalgonda municipality.

He said that converting Nalgonda municipality into a corporation will lead to even more development. He assured that he will transform all divisions into problem-free colonies.