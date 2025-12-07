Konda Surekha urges youth to adopt Ambedkar’s ideals

Hanumakonda: EndowmentsMinister Konda Surekha paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Kashibugga in Warangal on Saturday as part of the latter’s death anniversary.

Surekha stated that she wishes the youth to learn about Ambedkar’s thoughts and follow the path of education he showed. She added that the development of the poor and weaker sections is the Government’s primary goal.

“Efforts are being made to ensure education, healthcare, and employment for every household,” said the minister.

Describing Dr Ambedkar’s services for social justice as invaluable, Surekha called him an inspiration and guiding light even today.