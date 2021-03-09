Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s ‘Mask’ Creates A Buzz In The Parliament Sessions

It is all known that, people are stepping out wearing masks to protect themselves from the deadly Covid-19 virus. Till now, we might have seen many types of masks. Be it a cloth one, surgical mask or embroidery one, even face shields are also in trend. But in the second instalment of Parliament sessions, all the eyes were on Rajya Sabha member Narendra Jadhav. He wore a unique mask made by former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy…

The second instalment of the budget session of Parliament began on Monday. On this occasion, Rajya Sabha member Narendra Jadhav came to the House wearing an innovative mask. All eyes were on his mask. Many of them asked him where he did he get the mask and also questioned him about the details of it. Narendra Jadhav said that the innovative mask was given by his friend, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy as a gift.

Konda Vishweswer Reddy designed the High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Mask with 99.97% efficiency based on positive pressure. In addition to masks during corona, homemade sanitiser, special ventilator precision air pump (PAP) for corona patients are made by engineer Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. With this, it has now become interesting to present the mask made by him to MP Narendra Jadhav.