Kondurg residents demand swift action

Rangareddy: A resident of Kondurg mandal in the Shadnagar constituency, Prithvi Goud, and his sister were brutally attacked when the accused Shiva Kumar intruded into their house armed with a knife, alleging a love affair. Prithvi Goud succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, sparking outrage within the community. The residents protested the horrific incident that occurred in LB Nagar on Sunday. The protests, led by several public representatives and villagers demanded the swift and severe punishment of the accused.

On Monday, a dharna (sit-in protest) was held with Prithvi Goud's lifeless body at the Kondurg mandal centre. Leaders from various public associations and political parties called for the accused to face swift and stringent justice, similar to the encounter that transpired during the Disha incident. They emphasised the need for immediate action and urged government officials to take decisive measures.

Among those present at the protest were YCP's Rajesh Patel, BJP leaders Bhupala Chari and Kavali Yadaiah, BRS President Sridhar Reddy, Advocate Manohar Reddy, Balwant Reddy, Kondurgu Sub-Inspector Krishnaiah, Chaudharygudem Sub-Inspector Sakram, as well as local youth and concerned citizens.