Kothagudem: 60 Heavy Water Plant employees appeal for pension

Kothagudem: As many as 60 employees, who are nearing retirement, have appealed to the management of Heavy Water Plant (HWP) to provide pension facility to them.

These employees working in different departments in HWP in Aswapuram in Kothagudem district for the last 35 years, alleged that they were not included in the pension scheme due to the negligence of some officers.

At a press meet here on Thursday, Employees Association president P Kesava Rao said that they have joined jobs before 1992 but the then officials didn't provided pension to them, but provided pension to those, who joined in 2004. "We are eligible for pension facility and we can apply for pension after completing 20 years' service but the management failed to include our names in the pension scheme," he added.

He said they had taken the issue to the management notice and appealed to rectify. He lamented that there was no response even they are nearing retirement. Kesava Rao appealed to the management to rectify the mistake and ensure that all the 60 employees will get pension.