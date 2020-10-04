Kothagudem artiste to play KCR in RGV’s movie

Kothagudem: An artiste from the coal town of Kothagudem, M Raja Ramesh, a run-of-the-mill personality until recently, has now become the talk of the town, not only in Tollywood, but also became hot topic of discussion in political circles in the State. Well, the reason is not that he got a cinema chance, but a role to don the role of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and that the film is directed by RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma.

The sixth child in the family of eight members, Ramesh completed graduation. Basically he was a flute player and working as assistant makeup man in Ramoji Film City and also acts in television serials. He was interested in acting since childhood and participated in various cultural activities and used to mimic acting style and mannerisms of famous heroes and politicians.His luck has turned and attracted RGV's attention.

Speaking to The Hans India, M Raja Ramesh said his expressions and body language suit that of KCR. The followers KCR and TRS leaders used to call him junior KCR or KCR's double and started using him in public meetings for attracting people during election time, he said.

Ramesh said for the first time he acted like the TRS chief KCR in 2009 during a public meeting in Adilabad district. 'My performance attracted many people and I was encouraged by the party workers. After that I participated in several dhoom dham meetings and cultural events conducted by the party and motivated the people before the main speakers addressed the gatherings', he explained.

Ramesh, whose facial features resemble KCR, has become a natural choice for Ram Gopal Varma, who embarked on a new movie project recently. "I am very happy to get the chance of both - working with RGV and to don the role of KCR," he stated.

Ramesh said RGV was impressed after observing him at a meeting in Warangal, who planned a movie and searching for an actor for KCR's role. It came to know that RGV had watched several videos of number of actors and finally selected Ramesh, who acted like KCR in the Warangal meeting. He invited Ramesh for a discussion and started movie shooting.

So far, Ramesh had donned roles of nearly 35 freedom fighters and politicians and other actors at various instances. But KCR's role suited him well and the body language impressed the people.

Ramesh's hometown is Garimellapalli in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. As his father worked in SCCL, the family shifted to coal town Kothagudem. 'After my father, Mogili Rajam's death, my mother Madhanamma supported the family and encouraged my acting since childhood,' Ramesh added.