Kothagudem: Coronavirus spread reached community transmission says Collector MV Reddy

Kothagudem: District Collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem MV Reddy said that the coming days are very crucial as the coronavirus spread has reached the community spreading stage in the district.

He asked the people to follow the Covid-19 norms and stay home safely and said that day by day the virus is spreading in towns and villages and thus people should take care and protect themselves.

He further advised people without symptoms not to go to the hospitals for tests but people with symptoms should go for test early.

He said that many corona positive patients recovered well by taking treatment at an early stage. While stating that fear is very dangerous he asked people not to worry and assured that all medicines have been made available in the district hospitals.