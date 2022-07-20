Kothagudem: Cotton crops in 5,620 acres damaged

Kothagudem: Heavy rains and devastating floods damaged cotton crops across the districts.

According to the officials, cotton crops were fully damaged in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem, Cherla, Burgumphad , Manuguru and Pinapaka mandals in the district.

According to an initial survey, around 5,620 acres of cotton fields were fully damaged in 143 villages. Around 2,900 farmers suffered huge losses due to damaged crops.

The farmers had cultivated paddy on 1,71,196 acres and cotton on 1,75,619 acres in the district.

Particularly in the Godavari river belt, farmers suffered heavily due to the floods. The cotton seeds were damaged due to inundation of fields, informed the farmers.

They invested between the Rs10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre for the cultivation of cotton. Due to floods all went down the drain. They appealed to the government save them from the loss, this season.