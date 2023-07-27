Live
- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
Kothagudem: Fatally hit over social media use, woman succumbs
A youth allegedly killed his sister for making videos and posting them on social media.
Kothagudem: A youth allegedly killed his sister for making videos and posting them on social media. The incident happened at Rajiv Nagar Tanda of CSP Grampanchyat in Yellandhu mandal in the district on Wednesday.According to Yellandhu CI T Karunakar, the deceased was identifed Ajmeera Sanghavi (21) who was working as an apprentice ANM at Mahabubabad government hospital. She was an active on social media such as YouTube and Instagram, sharing and posting videos. Her brother Ajmeera Hari Lal did not like it and warned her not to be active on social media. But, when she persisted, he entered into a heated argument with her. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a pestle.A severely injured Saghavi was rushed the hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Warangal MGM hospital where breathed her last on Thursday.