Kothagudem: Fatally hit over social media use, woman succumbs

Kothagudem: A youth allegedly killed his sister for making videos and posting them on social media. The incident happened at Rajiv Nagar Tanda of CSP Grampanchyat in Yellandhu mandal in the district on Wednesday.According to Yellandhu CI T Karunakar, the deceased was identifed Ajmeera Sanghavi (21) who was working as an apprentice ANM at Mahabubabad government hospital. She was an active on social media such as YouTube and Instagram, sharing and posting videos. Her brother Ajmeera Hari Lal did not like it and warned her not to be active on social media. But, when she persisted, he entered into a heated argument with her. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a pestle.A severely injured Saghavi was rushed the hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Warangal MGM hospital where breathed her last on Thursday.