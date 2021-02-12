Kothagudem: Four fake Maoists held

Kothagudem: Eddula Bayyaram police have arrested four fake Maoists and seized Rs 5 lakh currency and fake pistol and one two-wheeler from them.

Speaking to the media at his office on Thursday, Manuguru sub-division Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr P Shabarish informed that Edula Bayyaram police were conducting vehicle checking on the outskirts of Janampet village and found two persons moving suspiciously. When police stopped and searched them, they found a fake pistol and took them into custody.

During interrogation, the duo agreed that they were collecting money in the name of Maoists. The duo informed that they also warned sand contractors of killing them if they don't give money. The fake Maoists said that they have collected nearly Rs 7 lakh from contractors.

They formed a team with two persons moving in Pinapaka mandal for collecting money for the last three months. The arrested were identified as A Pratap Reddy, CH Vinod,

K Samba Siva Rao and CH Raja Ram.