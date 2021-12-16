Kothagudem: SCCL workers demand to fill posts in Singareni hospitals

Kothagudem: The workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) expressed anger on management over the statement that the company is working for the welfare all the workers as the field level scenario is totally opposite to the statement.

The workers alleged that the management failed to appoint specialists and other staffs in all the hospitals of SCCL. Due to lack of specialists or the doctors, the workers are forced to go to private hospitals for the treatment as the SCCL lack services and the medicines.

The Singareni main hospital which is located at Corporate office in coal town Kothagudem, is believed to lack proper facilities, specialists or the doctors. The workers said that it is the only hospital from the SCCL which was supposed to provide medical service to all of them.

It is to be noted that the main hospital has some area hospitals in the areas of Manuguru, Yellandu, Godavarikhani, Bhupalapalli, Bellampalli, Ramkrishnapur. It is reported that the SCCL hospitals has nearly 1,135 coctors and 481 health staff posts vacant.

The workers alleged that there are no specialists in most of SCCL hospitals since many years. The company has appointed only 10 Gynecologists out of 15 posts and 5 out of 8 key physicians were appointed for various departments. It is also said that that the hospitals recorded very low delivery case from last few years.

The workers stated that the hospitals has not appointed the nurses, ward boys, Pharmacists, lab technicians from many years.

The employees said that they are forced to approach private hospitals for deliveries as the main hospital lack facilities and specialists.

According to sources, the number of posts which are vacant in all the hospitals of SCCL are the specialists of General Surgeons 04 out of 09, Gynecologists 05 out of 15, Anaesthesiologist 05 out 18, Physicians 05 out of 8, Ortho Surgeon 04 out of 9, Paediatrician 3 out of 9, Chest Physician 01 out of 5, ENT Surgeon 02 out of 5, Ophthalmologists 3 out of 06, Thermologist 03 out of 06, Psychiatrist 01 out of 03, health officers 02 out of 8. The total posts that are vacant are 38 out of 104.

It is reported that that all the hospital working under SCCL require 32 Doctors out of 166 posts, 171 staff nurses out of 444 posts, 117 ward boys out of 201 posts, 34 hospital workers out of 125 posts, 17 Lab technicians out of 30 posts and 15 Pharmassists out of 59 posts.

The AITUC leader Vanaga Venkat reminded the Chief Minister K Chandrasheakr Rao had promised to construct new super speciality hospital for the employees in the coal town Kothagudem. He alleged that the government failed to construct a hospital and had not filled the vacancy posts since seven years.

He said that the SCCL management had also failed to fill the vacancies forcing the patients to visit private hospitals for treatment. He said that the faculties in main hospital was not good and lack basic facilities.

Chief Medical Officer M Srinivas agreed over the reports of vacancies in the hospitals of SCCL. He said that notifications will be released in a couple of days for the same.