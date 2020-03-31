Kothagudem: SCCL workers worry about their health

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers, employees and their families are worrying about their health due to deadly virus Covid-19 as the State government has included Singareni in the essential sector. Their worry has increased as three out of the four positive cases in the district are reported from Kothagudem town.



In fact, SCCL had announced that all mines will be closed when the State government has declared lockdown but later identifying it as emergency service, the Union and State governments listed the SCCL in emergency service list.

Employees and workers felt happy when the company first announced of lockdown but later were shocked. As many as 8,000 permanent employees and workers and about 4,000 outsourcing employees are working in seven open cast and four underground mines in Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

Workers and employees led by unions met the Singareni company director personnel in Kothagudem and urged him to declare lockdown as many industries including the Union government heavy water plant in Manuguru also was closed.

But the Personnel director told the employees that it is decision of Union and State governments and company has been listed in emergency sector as coal is being supplied to power producing sectors. It is learnt that existing power stock is enough for 15 days and if coal production is stopped, the country will face power crisis.

But the employees and their families are questioning the government as to who will take the responsibility of their families if they got infected with coronavirus. They also alleged that the company was failed to supply sanitizers and masks, making them panic. "When we asked the management, they replied that they have ordered for masks and sanitizers, but no supply due to shortage."

A worker said both the State and Central governments are directing not to gather more than one at a place but here about 4,000 workers will work together in every shift. The Singareni workers demanded the State government to lockdown at least for a few days. They also demanded to give Rs 50 lakh insurance to them, in the same way the government announced to doctors and health workers.