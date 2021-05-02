Kothagudem: Singareni records considerable growth in mid Covid crisis

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) achieved considerable growth in April this year in spite of difficult corona times. When compared to April last year there is a considerable increase in coal production, transport and OB removal. This April 54. 43 lakh tonnes of coal was transported a growth of 79.11%, when compared to 30.4 lakh tonnes in April last year. This April 48.56 lakh tonnes of coal was produced a growth of 61.9%, when compared to 30 lakh tonnes in April last year.

Similarly this April 347 lakh cubic meters of over burden was removed compared to 272.2 lakh cubic meters in April last year, a growth of 27.5%. Company Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar congratulated the workers and officials on this achievement in spite of the difficult corona times.

He said that since power usage is more in April it was ensured that there was no shortage of coal supply to the State's power companies, taking all necessary precautions approximately 1.80 lakh tonnes of coal per day was transported, on an average 31 rail racks per day and 940 railway racks of coal was transported last month.

He announced that Singareni thermal power plant near Jaipur, Mancherial district produced 822.53 million units of power in April, achieving 98.53% PLF. In the same month last year the second unit produced 411.05 million units of power thus achieving 98.43% PLF. In April along with 98.53% PLF, 822.94 million units of power was produced and out of this 777.21 million units was supplied to the State's needs.

He urged the employees to work with the same zeal and achieve PLF and supply power to meet the State's requirements.

46.95 megawatts power generated from Singareni solar power plants.

From the solar power plants erected by Singareni by April end total of 46.15 million units of power was generated. 226 lakh units from the Manuguru 30 megawatt plant, 146 lakh units from the 10 megawatt plant at Singareni thermal power plant, 61.61 lakh units from the Ramagundam 30 megawatt plant. Similarly, from the recently started second phase plants -3.9 lakh units from the 2 plants at Mandamarri. In total 46.96 million units of power was synchronized to State supply companies. By October this year full scale power would be synchronized from the 300 megawatt solar power plants.