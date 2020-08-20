Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt asks cops to engage in flood relief works
Highlights
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt has directed the police personnel in the district to engage actively in flood relief works.
Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt has directed the police personnel in the district to engage actively in flood relief works. Addressing the cops through a video conference on Thursday, he told them to caution the villagers in flood-affected areas and to shift them to relief camps in cooperation with revenue officials.
The SP asked the villagers in flood-affected areas to cooperate with the police.
