Kothagudem: Staff protest against closure of Anganwadi centres

Kothagudem: The members of Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers Union on Friday took out a protest rally in front of the Collectorate in Kothagudem.



Addressing the gathering before the beginning of the rally, Anganwadi union district president E Venkatamma demanded the government to withdraw the orders of closing Anganwadi centres in the State. She said that Anganwadi centres have been very helpful to poor and in this regard, they were opposing the government's move to close the centres down. Adding that the Anganwadi staff would fight against the government's decision, she demanded the government immediately release pending travel allowance bills and salaries.

After the protest rally, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned. CITU district leaders K Brahma Chary, G Srinu, G Raju, Balaraju, district secretary G Padma, Srilatha, Rajyalaxmi, Savitri, Kalavathi, Radha Kumari, Savitri, Kamaladevi, Malleswari, Madhavi, Fathima and others took part in the protest.