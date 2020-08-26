Kothagudem: Tribals thwart cops' bid to destroy crops

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed for some time at Guttagudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal in the district as Tribal families stopped police and forest officials, who tried to destroy cotton crops in alleged podu lands on Wednesday. Jostling took place between police and forest staff, and tribal families in the fields.



According to information, more than 70 police and forest officials reached the fields in Guttagudem village along with machinery in the morning hours of Wednesday. When they were trying to destroy cotton crops planted, more than 70 tribals reached the spot and stopped the machinery from removing the crop. Tribal women threw sand and clay at the faces of forest and police officials.

Forest and police officials pushed the tribals away and tried to destroy the crops. But some women sat in front of tractors, preventing the machines from moving.

The tribals said that they have been cultivating crops in these lands for the last 30 years. But the forest officials are trying to take the lands forcibly from them, they alleged.

But the forest officials said that the land belongs to forest department and some people cultivating cotton crops by occupying them. With strict opposition from the tribals, the police and forest officials have to return.

This is not first time forest officials tried to remove the crops. They tried on July 29 but tribals prevented them.

According to information, there are 500 acres in and around Guttagudem village and most of the land was under the cultivation by tribals. Some tribes are cultivating about 100 acres. Forest department is trying to take the lands to raise plants under Haritha Haram programme.