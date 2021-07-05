Krishna river row: Police security still on at Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar project has been under tight security due to a dispute over Krishna water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The police security which was deployed four days ago was still on as the fight over water sharing is being continued.



At present, the power is being generated in the left bank of the project amid tight police security. Strict inspection is being carried out by the police to allow into the power plant. Currently, the project inflow is 31,131 cusecs and the same amount of water is being released to the downstream. The water level of the project at present is 533 feet as against the total water level of 590 feet. Meanwhile, the amount of water storage at present is 174 tmc as against the full storage of 312 tmc.



On Sunday, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired a high level meeting at Pragati Bhavan where the CM discussed the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. The meeting rejected the temporary allocation of Krishna waters in the ratio of 66:34 and demanded equal share of water between both the states.