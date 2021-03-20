X
Krishna Saagar Rao meets PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party Telangana State Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the latter's office in the Parliament, said that it was a meaningful and engaging discussion.

"I have also extended hearty and fond wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I hope he attains all success in the future to execute his grand vision for India and the world," he added. He also discussed multiple issues with him.

