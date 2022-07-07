Krishna Saagar Rao urges Union Home Ministry to ban PFI organisation

Krishna Saagar Rao, the Chief Spokesperson of BJP Telangana State issued a statement urging the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ban the radical organisation PFI, owing to recent arrests and subsequent confessions made by the suspects, that PFI has been actively radicalizing Muslim youth for years.



He said that the PFI agenda confessed by the arrested suspects to the police is extremely unsettling and dangerous to the religious harmony and social integrity of this nation.



"These radicals admitting, that they have been training hundreds of youth against Hindu community, is a serious plot to destabilize the society," he said.

