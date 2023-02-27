KTR accuses BJP of doing cheap politics

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI on Sunday.

Party working president KT Rama Rao condemned the arrest of Sisodia stating that it was an undemocratic move by the BJP.

Rao alleged that the BJP was doing cheap politics by inciting the Central agencies against the Opposition party leaders. "Sisodia's arrest is part of the conspiracy to use the Central government agencies to weaken the parties in States in areas where they cannot come to power," said Rao.

The BRS leader said the political conspiracies of the BJP against the Opposition have become detrimental for democracy in the country. Sisodia was arrested after the BJP faced defeat in the Delhi mayoral election. "The BJP does cowardly politics, unable to face leaders of strong parties questioning the inefficient policies and corruption", he said.

"BJP makes attempts to portray the corrupt leaders of its party as 'Satya Harishchandra's brothers' and portray the Opposition leaders as corrupt. The nation observes the unethical and evil politics of the BJP. People will definitely reject BJP's conspiratorial politics. BJP leaders will face the same fate in future," asserted Rao.

The BRS leader recalled that BJP was an undemocratic party that had already brought down nine State governments in the country. The BJP makes conspiracies to damage the parties that do not heed their demands. In Telangana too, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to buy MLAs, he recalled.